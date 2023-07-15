Filip Misolic will meet Lorenzo Musetti next in the Nordea Open quarterfinals. Misolic's odds are +2800 to win this event at Bastad Tennis Stadium.

Misolic at the 2023 Nordea Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 15-23

July 15-23 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Misolic's Next Match

On Friday, July 21 at 5:00 AM ET, Misolic will meet Musetti in the quarterfinals, after getting past Jozef Kovalik 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 in the previous round.

Misolic Stats

Misolic defeated Kovalik 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

In 12 tournaments over the past 12 months, Misolic has yet to win a title, and his record is 12-12.

Misolic has a record of 7-4 on clay over the last 12 months.

Through 24 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Misolic has played 21.7 games per match. He won 48.3% of them.

In his 11 matches on a clay surface over the past 12 months, Misolic has averaged 21.7 games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Misolic has won 68.8% of his games on serve, and 25.7% on return.

Misolic has claimed 67.9% of his service games on clay over the past 12 months and 33.3% of his return games.

