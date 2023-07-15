On Saturday, Evan Longoria (.412 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Longoria? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria has seven doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks while batting .246.

Longoria has gotten a hit in 24 of 47 games this year (51.1%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (19.1%).

He has hit a home run in 23.4% of his games this season, and 7% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.0% of his games this year, Longoria has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 of 47 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 23 .264 AVG .229 .304 OBP .316 .597 SLG .457 10 XBH 8 7 HR 4 13 RBI 9 26/5 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings