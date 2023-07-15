Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays - July 15
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Saturday, Evan Longoria (.412 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria has seven doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks while batting .246.
- Longoria has gotten a hit in 24 of 47 games this year (51.1%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (19.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 23.4% of his games this season, and 7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34.0% of his games this year, Longoria has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 of 47 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|.264
|AVG
|.229
|.304
|OBP
|.316
|.597
|SLG
|.457
|10
|XBH
|8
|7
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|9
|26/5
|K/BB
|24/9
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.7 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 118 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 20th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 153 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.03), 23rd in WHIP (1.133), and third in K/9 (11.9).
