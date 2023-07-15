Emmanuel Rivera Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday, Emmanuel Rivera and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Toronto Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt, with the first pitch at 3:07 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-4 against the Pirates.
Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate
- Rivera is batting .288 with 10 doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- In 59.6% of his games this year (28 of 47), Rivera has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (31.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
- Rivera has had an RBI in 15 games this season (31.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 of 47 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|.247
|AVG
|.333
|.244
|OBP
|.384
|.318
|SLG
|.423
|4
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|14
|17/0
|K/BB
|17/7
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 118 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Bassitt (8-5 with a 4.19 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 20th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went four innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 4.19 ERA ranks 38th, 1.213 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 34th.
