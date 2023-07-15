Saturday, Emmanuel Rivera and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Toronto Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt, with the first pitch at 3:07 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-4 against the Pirates.

Emmanuel Rivera Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Emmanuel Rivera At The Plate

Rivera is batting .288 with 10 doubles, a home run and seven walks.

In 59.6% of his games this year (28 of 47), Rivera has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (31.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

Rivera has had an RBI in 15 games this season (31.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 of 47 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Emmanuel Rivera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 22 .247 AVG .333 .244 OBP .384 .318 SLG .423 4 XBH 7 1 HR 0 6 RBI 14 17/0 K/BB 17/7 0 SB 0

