Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays on July 15, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Corbin Carroll and others when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Rogers Centre on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has put up 92 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with 26 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .295/.370/.551 so far this year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 6
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 93 hits with 15 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 37 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a .286/.365/.495 slash line on the season.
- Marte has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles and two walks.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 7
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Kevin Gausman Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Gausman Stats
- The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman (7-5) for his 20th start of the season.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.
- Gausman will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- In 19 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.03), 23rd in WHIP (1.133), and third in K/9 (11.9).
Gausman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Tigers
|Jul. 8
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|2
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 2
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|1
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 27
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|12
|1
|at Marlins
|Jun. 21
|6.0
|8
|3
|3
|6
|1
|at Rangers
|Jun. 16
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|4
|2
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Guerrero Stats
- Guerrero has 96 hits with 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 31 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .276/.344/.451 slash line so far this season.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 14
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 6
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Bichette Stats
- Bo Bichette has 123 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a .315/.344/.492 slash line on the season.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 14
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 7
|3-for-6
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 6
|4-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
