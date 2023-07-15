Sportsbooks have set player props for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Corbin Carroll and others when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Rogers Centre on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has put up 92 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with 26 stolen bases.

He's slashed .295/.370/.551 so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jul. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 2 vs. Mets Jul. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 93 hits with 15 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 37 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .286/.365/.495 slash line on the season.

Marte has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles and two walks.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jul. 14 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 7 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Gausman Stats

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman (7-5) for his 20th start of the season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.

Gausman will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.03), 23rd in WHIP (1.133), and third in K/9 (11.9).

Gausman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Jul. 8 6.0 5 2 2 7 2 vs. Red Sox Jul. 2 5.0 5 2 2 7 1 vs. Giants Jun. 27 6.0 3 1 1 12 1 at Marlins Jun. 21 6.0 8 3 3 6 1 at Rangers Jun. 16 6.0 4 1 1 4 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Zac Gallen's player props with BetMGM.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 96 hits with 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 31 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .276/.344/.451 slash line so far this season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 14 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 at Tigers Jul. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at White Sox Jul. 6 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Bichette Stats

Bo Bichette has 123 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .315/.344/.492 slash line on the season.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 14 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Tigers Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 7 3-for-6 1 0 0 4 0 at White Sox Jul. 6 4-for-5 1 0 0 4 0

Bet on player props for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette or other Blue Jays players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.