Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays (51-41) will host Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (52-40) at Rogers Centre on Saturday, July 15, with a start time of 3:07 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Blue Jays (-130). An 8.5-run over/under is set in this matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman - TOR (7-5, 3.03 ERA) vs Zac Gallen - ARI (11-3, 3.04 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 62 times this season and won 35, or 56.5%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have a 28-22 record (winning 56% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and went 6-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Diamondbacks have won in 23, or 50%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious 14 times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Christian Walker 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Evan Longoria 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+225) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 2nd Win NL West +375 - 2nd

