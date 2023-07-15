How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 15
Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field on Saturday at Rogers Centre against Kevin Gausman, who gets the start for the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Time: 3:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 13th in Major League Baseball with 106 home runs.
- Arizona is seventh in MLB with a .428 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks rank eighth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.
- Arizona has scored 451 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.
- Arizona has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.
- Arizona has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.39) in the majors this season.
- The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.325 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zac Gallen (11-3) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 20th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Saturday, July 8 in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- He has 11 quality starts in 19 chances this season.
- Gallen will look to pitch five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/6/2023
|Mets
|L 9-0
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/7/2023
|Pirates
|W 7-3
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Rich Hill
|7/8/2023
|Pirates
|W 3-2
|Home
|Kyle Nelson
|Mitch Keller
|7/9/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-2
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Carmen Mlodzinski
|7/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-2
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|José Berríos
|7/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Kevin Gausman
|7/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/18/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/20/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/21/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|Ben Lively
