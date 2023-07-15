Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field on Saturday at Rogers Centre against Kevin Gausman, who gets the start for the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in Major League Baseball with 106 home runs.

Arizona is seventh in MLB with a .428 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks rank eighth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

Arizona has scored 451 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.

Arizona has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Arizona has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.39) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.325 as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Zac Gallen (11-3) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Saturday, July 8 in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He has 11 quality starts in 19 chances this season.

Gallen will look to pitch five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 7/6/2023 Mets L 9-0 Home Ryne Nelson Carlos Carrasco 7/7/2023 Pirates W 7-3 Home Zac Gallen Rich Hill 7/8/2023 Pirates W 3-2 Home Kyle Nelson Mitch Keller 7/9/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Home Zach Davies Carmen Mlodzinski 7/14/2023 Blue Jays L 7-2 Away Ryne Nelson José Berríos 7/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Zac Gallen Kevin Gausman 7/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Tommy Henry Yusei Kikuchi 7/18/2023 Braves - Away - - 7/19/2023 Braves - Away - - 7/20/2023 Braves - Away - - 7/21/2023 Reds - Away - Ben Lively

