Saturday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays (51-41) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (52-40) at Rogers Centre has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Blue Jays coming out on top. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET on July 15.

The probable pitchers are Kevin Gausman (7-5) for the Blue Jays and Zac Gallen (11-3) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Diamondbacks have won in 23, or 50%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win five times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 43.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.9 runs per game (451 total).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.39 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Diamondbacks Schedule