Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays - July 15
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll (.375 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 92 hits and an OBP of .370, both of which lead Arizona hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 14th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Carroll has picked up a hit in 70.6% of his 85 games this season, with at least two hits in 29.4% of those games.
- He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (17 of 85), and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.6% of his games this season, Carroll has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 44 games this season, with multiple runs 17 times.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|37
|.276
|AVG
|.319
|.351
|OBP
|.395
|.517
|SLG
|.594
|20
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|21
|38/16
|K/BB
|30/16
|10
|SB
|16
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 118 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 20th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.03), 23rd in WHIP (1.133), and third in K/9 (11.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
