Christian Walker, with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, July 15 at 3:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is batting .262 with 27 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 65th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Walker has picked up a hit in 55 of 88 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.

In 19.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Walker has driven home a run in 37 games this year (42.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 42 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 41 .268 AVG .256 .354 OBP .309 .554 SLG .457 26 XBH 19 11 HR 7 29 RBI 29 34/22 K/BB 32/13 3 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings