Carson Kelly Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday, Carson Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Toronto Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt, with the first pitch at 3:07 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Pirates) he went 0-for-3.
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Discover More About This Game
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .163.
- This year, Kelly has posted at least one hit in five of 14 games (35.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Kelly has driven in a run in four games this year (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|.037
|AVG
|.375
|.071
|OBP
|.389
|.037
|SLG
|.625
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|3
|9/1
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.83 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (118 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bassitt gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 20th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.19 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed four innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.19), 33rd in WHIP (1.213), and 34th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers.
