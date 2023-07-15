As of December 31, the Arizona Cardinals' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +20000, are the worst in the league.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Last season, 10 Cardinals games went over the point total.

Arizona put up 323.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 22nd in the . On defense, it ranked 21st, giving up 348.9 yards per game.

The Cardinals won only one game at home last season, but three on the road.

As favorites last season Arizona recorded just one victory (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.

The Cardinals were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray had 14 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 11 games last year, completing 66.4% of his throws for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game).

On the ground, Murray scored three touchdowns and accumulated 418 yards.

James Conner ran for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games.

Conner also had 46 catches for 300 yards and one TD.

In 12 games a season ago, Marquise Brown had 67 catches for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Zach Ertz had 47 receptions for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

Isaiah Simmons amassed two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1600 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +900 5 October 8 Bengals - +900 6 October 15 @ Rams - +6600 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 Ravens - +2000 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +6600 11 November 19 @ Texans - +15000 12 November 26 Rams - +6600 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 17 49ers - +900 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6600 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3000

