Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays - July 15
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas and his .531 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Blue Jays.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .236 with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and nine walks.
- Thomas will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (9.4%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (24.5%), with more than one RBI in three of them (5.7%).
- He has scored in 20 of 53 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|24
|.273
|AVG
|.198
|.309
|OBP
|.242
|.477
|SLG
|.326
|10
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|7
|19/4
|K/BB
|22/5
|2
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 118 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Gausman (7-5) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.03 ERA in 115 2/3 innings pitched, with 153 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.03), 23rd in WHIP (1.133), and third in K/9 (11.9) among qualifying pitchers.
