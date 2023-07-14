Lourdes Gurriel Jr. returns to action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue JaysJuly 14 at 7:07 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-4 against the Pirates.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .263 with 21 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 59th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 67.1% of his 79 games this season, with at least two hits in 24.1% of them.

He has gone deep in 14 games this season (17.7%), homering in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 40.5% of his games this season, Gurriel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 35.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.9%.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 35 .264 AVG .262 .322 OBP .309 .540 SLG .440 25 XBH 13 9 HR 6 32 RBI 22 34/13 K/BB 23/8 2 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings