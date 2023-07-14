Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:27 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Friday, Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks square off against the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios, with the first pitch at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Pirates) he went 1-for-4 with a double.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.494) thanks to 33 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 19th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
- Marte is batting .294 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Marte has had a hit in 63 of 83 games this year (75.9%), including multiple hits 23 times (27.7%).
- In 18.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29 games this year (34.9%), Marte has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (14.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 45 of 83 games this year, and more than once 14 times.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|39
|.285
|AVG
|.287
|.360
|OBP
|.367
|.479
|SLG
|.510
|18
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|9
|19
|RBI
|25
|32/18
|K/BB
|29/18
|3
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.85 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (117 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios (8-6 with a 3.50 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 19th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, July 6, the righty threw seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering one hit.
- The 29-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.50), 29th in WHIP (1.139), and 34th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
