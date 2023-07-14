Jake McCarthy returns to action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue JaysJuly 14 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Pirates) he went 0-for-4.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy has four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 17 walks while hitting .246.
  • McCarthy has gotten a hit in 32 of 57 games this season (56.1%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (21.1%).
  • In 57 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
  • McCarthy has driven in a run in 10 games this year (17.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 23 games this year (40.4%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 23
.263 AVG .217
.306 OBP .337
.421 SLG .246
10 XBH 1
2 HR 0
5 RBI 6
29/7 K/BB 13/10
14 SB 6

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (117 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 19th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.50 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Thursday, July 6 against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.50), 29th in WHIP (1.139), and 34th in K/9 (8.4).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.