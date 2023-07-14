Jake McCarthy returns to action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue JaysJuly 14 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Pirates) he went 0-for-4.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

McCarthy has four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 17 walks while hitting .246.

McCarthy has gotten a hit in 32 of 57 games this season (56.1%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (21.1%).

In 57 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.

McCarthy has driven in a run in 10 games this year (17.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 23 games this year (40.4%), including multiple runs in three games.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 23 .263 AVG .217 .306 OBP .337 .421 SLG .246 10 XBH 1 2 HR 0 5 RBI 6 29/7 K/BB 13/10 14 SB 6

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings