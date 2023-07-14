Friday, Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios, with the first pitch at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 8 against the Pirates) he went 0-for-2.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .267 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.

Moreno has had a hit in 37 of 65 games this season (56.9%), including multiple hits 16 times (24.6%).

He has hit a home run in two of 65 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In 30.8% of his games this season, Moreno has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (6.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 15 of 65 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 27 .296 AVG .232 .339 OBP .279 .339 SLG .347 5 XBH 7 0 HR 2 12 RBI 14 25/9 K/BB 25/6 3 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings