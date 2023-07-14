Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Evan Longoria is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 7, when he went 0-for-4 against the Pirates.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is hitting .237 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (23 of 46), Longoria has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (17.4%) he recorded at least two.
- In 11 games this season, he has homered (23.9%, and 7.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 16 games this year (34.8%), Longoria has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (43.5%), including three multi-run games (6.5%).
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|.264
|AVG
|.209
|.304
|OBP
|.303
|.597
|SLG
|.448
|10
|XBH
|8
|7
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|9
|26/5
|K/BB
|23/9
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (117 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 19th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.50 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday, July 6 against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.50), 29th in WHIP (1.139), and 34th in K/9 (8.4).
