The Toronto Blue Jays (50-41) and Arizona Diamondbacks (52-39) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Rogers Centre, at 7:07 PM ET. The Blue Jays are coming off a series victory over the Tigers, and the Diamondbacks a series win over the Pirates.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Jose Berrios (8-6, 3.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Ryne Nelson (5-5, 5.19 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (8-6, 3.50 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (5-5, 5.19 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryne Nelson

Nelson (5-5 with a 5.19 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, July 7 against the New York Mets, when he went three innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Over 18 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 5.19 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .285 to opposing hitters.

Nelson has five quality starts this season.

Nelson heads into the game with 13 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In two of his 18 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Berríos

Berrios (8-6) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, July 6, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while allowing one hit.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.50 ERA this season with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 18 games.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Berrios has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

The 29-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.50), 29th in WHIP (1.139), and 34th in K/9 (8.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

