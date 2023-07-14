On Friday, July 14 at 7:07 PM ET, the Toronto Blue Jays (50-41) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (52-39) at Rogers Centre. Jose Berrios will get the ball for the Blue Jays, while Ryne Nelson will take the mound for the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are listed as +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Blue Jays (-175). The matchup's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (8-6, 3.50 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (5-5, 5.19 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Diamondbacks versus Blue Jays game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Diamondbacks (+145) in this matchup, means that you think the Diamondbacks will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Corbin Carroll hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 61 games this season and won 34 (55.7%) of those contests.

The Blue Jays have gone 12-9 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).

Toronto has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays have a 5-4 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have come away with 23 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 4-3 when favored by +145 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+120) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+155) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 2nd Win NL West +375 - 2nd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.