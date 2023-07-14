Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays will play Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at Rogers Centre, at 7:07 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 105 home runs.

Arizona is sixth in MLB with a .428 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

Arizona has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 449.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Arizona strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 18th in MLB.

Arizona has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.38) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.317 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryne Nelson (5-5) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs in three innings pitched on Friday, July 7 in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Nelson has made 13 starts of five or more innings in 18 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Mets L 2-1 Home Tommy Henry Kodai Senga 7/6/2023 Mets L 9-0 Home Ryne Nelson Carlos Carrasco 7/7/2023 Pirates W 7-3 Home Zac Gallen Rich Hill 7/8/2023 Pirates W 3-2 Home Kyle Nelson Mitch Keller 7/9/2023 Pirates L 4-2 Home Zach Davies Carmen Mlodzinski 7/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away Ryne Nelson José Berríos 7/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away Zac Gallen Kevin Gausman 7/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Tommy Henry Yusei Kikuchi 7/18/2023 Braves - Away - - 7/19/2023 Braves - Away - - 7/20/2023 Braves - Away - -

