How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 14
Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays will play Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at Rogers Centre, at 7:07 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks Odds
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 105 home runs.
- Arizona is sixth in MLB with a .428 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .258 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
- Arizona has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 449.
- The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.
- Arizona strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 18th in MLB.
- Arizona has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.38) in the majors this season.
- The Diamondbacks rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.317 WHIP this season.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ryne Nelson (5-5) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up seven earned runs in three innings pitched on Friday, July 7 in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- Nelson has made 13 starts of five or more innings in 18 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.
- In 18 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/5/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Kodai Senga
|7/6/2023
|Mets
|L 9-0
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/7/2023
|Pirates
|W 7-3
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Rich Hill
|7/8/2023
|Pirates
|W 3-2
|Home
|Kyle Nelson
|Mitch Keller
|7/9/2023
|Pirates
|L 4-2
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Carmen Mlodzinski
|7/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|José Berríos
|7/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Kevin Gausman
|7/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Tommy Henry
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/18/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/20/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.