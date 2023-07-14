Friday's game at Rogers Centre has the Toronto Blue Jays (50-41) matching up with the Arizona Diamondbacks (52-39) at 7:07 PM ET (on July 14). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-3 victory for the Blue Jays, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (8-6) to the mound, while Ryne Nelson (5-5) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

SNET

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Blue Jays 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Arizona and its foes are 2-8-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 23 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Arizona has a mark of 4-3 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona scores the seventh-most runs in baseball (449 total, 4.9 per game).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.38 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Diamondbacks Schedule