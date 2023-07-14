Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:23 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Christian Walker is available when the Arizona Diamondbacks battle Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Pirates.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 27 doubles, 18 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .265.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 66th and he is 15th in slugging.
- Walker has gotten a hit in 55 of 87 games this year (63.2%), with at least two hits on 25 occasions (28.7%).
- He has gone deep in 17 games this season (19.5%), homering in 4.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Walker has picked up an RBI in 42.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this year (48.3%), including three multi-run games (3.4%).
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|40
|.268
|AVG
|.263
|.354
|OBP
|.316
|.554
|SLG
|.469
|26
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|7
|29
|RBI
|29
|34/22
|K/BB
|31/13
|3
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.85 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (117 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 19th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.50 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday, July 6 against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- The 29-year-old's 3.50 ERA ranks 28th, 1.139 WHIP ranks 29th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
