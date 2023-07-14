Right now the Arizona Cardinals have the worst odds in the league of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +20000.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Cardinals games.

Arizona ranked 22nd in total offense (323.5 yards per game) and 21st in total defense (348.9 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Cardinals won only one game at home last year, but three away from home.

Arizona won only one game when favored (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.

In the NFC West, the Cardinals won just one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.

Cardinals Impact Players

In 11 games last year, Kyler Murray threw for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game), with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.4%.

Murray also rushed for 418 yards and three TDs.

On the ground, James Conner scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 782 yards (60.2 per game).

In the passing game, Conner scored one touchdown, with 46 receptions for 300 yards.

In 12 games a season ago, Marquise Brown had 67 catches for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

In the passing game, Zach Ertz scored four TDs, catching 47 balls for 406 yards (40.6 per game).

Isaiah Simmons recorded two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1600 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +900 5 October 8 Bengals - +900 6 October 15 @ Rams - +6600 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 Ravens - +2000 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +6600 11 November 19 @ Texans - +15000 12 November 26 Rams - +6600 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 17 49ers - +900 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6600 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3000

