In Wimbledon semifinals on Thursday, Elina Svitolina takes on Marketa Vondrousova.

In this Semifinal match, Vondrousova is the favorite (-135) against Svitolina (+110) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Elina Svitolina vs. Marketa Vondrousova Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Thursday, July 13

Thursday, July 13 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Elina Svitolina vs. Marketa Vondrousova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marketa Vondrousova has a 57.4% chance to win.

Elina Svitolina Marketa Vondrousova +110 Odds to Win Match -135 +450 Odds to Win Tournament +450 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 18.2% 39.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Elina Svitolina vs. Marketa Vondrousova Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Svitolina took down No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek, 7-5, 6-7, 6-2.

Vondrousova won 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 versus Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Svitolina has played 14 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.5 games per match.

Svitolina has played one match on grass over the past year, and 14.0 games per match.

In her 34 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Vondrousova is averaging 20.8 games per match while winning 58.7% of those games.

In eight matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Vondrousova has averaged 22.1 games per match and 11.1 games per set, winning 55.9% of those games.

When matching up against Svitolina, Vondrousova has a 2-0 record. They last met in the semifinals of the Olympic Games, on July 29, 2021, which was a 6-3, 6-1 victory for Vondrousova.

In four total sets against one another, Vondrousova has won four, while Svitolina has secured zero.

Vondrousova has bettered Svitolina in 24 of 31 total games between them, good for a 77.4% winning percentage.

Svitolina and Vondrousova have played two times, averaging 15.5 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.