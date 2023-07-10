As of December 31, the Arizona Cardinals' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +20000, are the worst in the league.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Last season, 10 Cardinals games hit the over.

On offense, Arizona ranked 22nd in the NFL with 323.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 21st in total defense (348.9 yards allowed per contest).

Last year the Cardinals had three wins away from home, but only one at home.

As favorites last season Arizona picked up only one victory (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.

The Cardinals were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Cardinals Impact Players

In 11 games last year, Kyler Murray passed for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game), with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.4%.

Murray also ran for 418 yards and three TDs.

In 13 games, James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven TDs.

Conner also had 46 catches for 300 yards and one TD.

In the passing game a season ago, Marquise Brown scored three TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 709 yards (59.1 per game).

Zach Ertz had 47 catches for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

On defense last year, Isaiah Simmons helped lead the way with two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1600 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +900 5 October 8 Bengals - +900 6 October 15 @ Rams - +5000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3000 8 October 29 Ravens - +2000 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +6600 11 November 19 @ Texans - +15000 12 November 26 Rams - +5000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 17 49ers - +900 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6600 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +700 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3000

