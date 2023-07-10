Cardinals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of December 31, the Arizona Cardinals' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +20000, are the worst in the league.
Watch the Cardinals this season on Fubo!
Cardinals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Cardinals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Arizona Betting Insights
- Arizona won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
- Last season, 10 Cardinals games hit the over.
- On offense, Arizona ranked 22nd in the NFL with 323.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 21st in total defense (348.9 yards allowed per contest).
- Last year the Cardinals had three wins away from home, but only one at home.
- As favorites last season Arizona picked up only one victory (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.
- The Cardinals were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.
Cardinals Impact Players
- In 11 games last year, Kyler Murray passed for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game), with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.4%.
- Murray also ran for 418 yards and three TDs.
- In 13 games, James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven TDs.
- Conner also had 46 catches for 300 yards and one TD.
- In the passing game a season ago, Marquise Brown scored three TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 709 yards (59.1 per game).
- Zach Ertz had 47 catches for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.
- On defense last year, Isaiah Simmons helped lead the way with two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games.
Bet on Cardinals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|4
|October 1
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|5
|October 8
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|6
|October 15
|@ Rams
|-
|+5000
|7
|October 22
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|9
|November 5
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|10
|November 12
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|12
|November 26
|Rams
|-
|+5000
|13
|December 3
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 17
|49ers
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|18
|January 7
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
Odds are current as of July 10 at 5:25 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.