The Phoenix Mercury (3-14) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks (7-11) at Footprint Center on Sunday, July 9 at 6:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Last time out, the Mercury lost 75-64 to the Lynx on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercury gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lexie Brown Out Illness 13.3 2 2.9 Layshia Clarendon Out Foot 7.8 3 3.7 Chiney Ogwumike Out Foot 8.4 4.3 1.3 Jasmine Thomas Out Knee 2.1 1.3 1.3 Nia Clouden Out Knee 1.6 0.4 1.8 Katie Lou Samuelson Out Personal - - -

Mercury vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily and Spectrum Sports

AZFamily and Spectrum Sports Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mercury Player Leaders

Brittney Griner leads her team in points per contest (19.3), and also averages 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. At the other end, she delivers 0.7 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (first in the league).

Michaela Onyenwere is averaging 10.8 points, 1.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Diana Taurasi puts up 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 38.2% from the field and 30.1% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest (sixth in league).

Sug Sutton leads the Mercury at 5.3 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.3 rebounds and 9.4 points. She is seventh in the league in assists.

Moriah Jefferson averages 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Defensively, she averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Mercury vs. Sparks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mercury -1.5 160.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mercury or Sparks with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.