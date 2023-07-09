A pair of sliding teams meet when the Phoenix Mercury (3-14) host the Los Angeles Sparks (7-11) on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The Mercury will look to break a three-game losing run against the Sparks, losers of four straight games.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Mercury vs. Sparks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily and Spectrum Sports

AZFamily and Spectrum Sports Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Sparks Betting Trends

The Mercury have compiled a 4-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Sparks have won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover eight times.

Phoenix has covered the spread once when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Los Angeles has been an underdog by 1.5 points or more 10 times this year, and covered the spread in five of those games.

A total of eight out of the Mercury's 16 games this season have gone over the point total.

Sparks games have gone over the point total nine out of 18 times this year.

