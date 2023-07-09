Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Pirates - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:28 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.300 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Pirates Starter: Carmen Mlodzinski
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has an OPS of .858, fueled by an OBP of .365 and a team-best slugging percentage of .494 this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 19th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
- Marte has gotten a hit in 62 of 82 games this year (75.6%), including 23 multi-hit games (28.0%).
- Looking at the 82 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (18.3%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Marte has picked up an RBI in 35.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 54.9% of his games this year (45 of 82), with two or more runs 14 times (17.1%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|39
|.286
|AVG
|.287
|.363
|OBP
|.367
|.478
|SLG
|.510
|17
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|9
|19
|RBI
|25
|31/18
|K/BB
|29/18
|3
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.40 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- Mlodzinski will start for the Pirates, his first of the season.
- The 24-year-old right-hander has nine appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In his nine games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .211 against him. He has a 2.61 ERA and averages 7 strikeouts per nine innings.
