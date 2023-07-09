The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.300 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Carmen Mlodzinski

Carmen Mlodzinski TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has an OPS of .858, fueled by an OBP of .365 and a team-best slugging percentage of .494 this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 19th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

Marte has gotten a hit in 62 of 82 games this year (75.6%), including 23 multi-hit games (28.0%).

Looking at the 82 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (18.3%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Marte has picked up an RBI in 35.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 14.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 54.9% of his games this year (45 of 82), with two or more runs 14 times (17.1%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 39 .286 AVG .287 .363 OBP .367 .478 SLG .510 17 XBH 15 6 HR 9 19 RBI 25 31/18 K/BB 29/18 3 SB 3

