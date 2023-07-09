The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jake McCarthy and his .480 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Carmen Mlodzinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-0) against the Pirates.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Carmen Mlodzinski
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake McCarthy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jake McCarthy At The Plate

  • McCarthy has four doubles, five triples, two home runs and 17 walks while batting .251.
  • McCarthy has gotten a hit in 32 of 56 games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (21.4%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 56 games played this year, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • McCarthy has driven in a run in 10 games this season (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once 23 times this season (41.1%), including three games with multiple runs (5.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 23
.273 AVG .217
.316 OBP .337
.436 SLG .246
10 XBH 1
2 HR 0
5 RBI 6
27/7 K/BB 13/10
14 SB 6

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.40 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 92 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Mlodzinski will take the mound to start for the Pirates, his first this season.
  • The 24-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of nine appearances so far.
  • He has a 2.61 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .211 against him over his nine appearances this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.