On Sunday, Geraldo Perdomo (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 136 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Carmen Mlodzinski. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Pirates Starter: Carmen Mlodzinski
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

  • Perdomo has 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 36 walks while hitting .274.
  • In 56.9% of his 72 games this season, Perdomo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
  • In five games this year, he has gone deep (6.9%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 30.6% of his games this season, Perdomo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 31 times this season (43.1%), including five games with multiple runs (6.9%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 31
.219 AVG .347
.320 OBP .456
.336 SLG .516
10 XBH 10
2 HR 3
14 RBI 19
27/19 K/BB 18/17
5 SB 5

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 92 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Mlodzinski will start for the Pirates, his first of the season.
  • The 24-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of nine appearances so far.
  • In nine appearances this season, he has a 2.61 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .211 against him.
