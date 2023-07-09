On Sunday, Geraldo Perdomo (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 136 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Carmen Mlodzinski. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo has 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 36 walks while hitting .274.

In 56.9% of his 72 games this season, Perdomo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

In five games this year, he has gone deep (6.9%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 30.6% of his games this season, Perdomo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 31 times this season (43.1%), including five games with multiple runs (6.9%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 31 .219 AVG .347 .320 OBP .456 .336 SLG .516 10 XBH 10 2 HR 3 14 RBI 19 27/19 K/BB 18/17 5 SB 5

Pirates Pitching Rankings