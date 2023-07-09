Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Pirates - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:27 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Gabriel Moreno (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Carmen Mlodzinski. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Pirates.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Carmen Mlodzinski
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Pirates Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .267 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
- Moreno has gotten a hit in 37 of 65 games this year (56.9%), including 16 multi-hit games (24.6%).
- He has homered in two of 65 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Moreno has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this season (20 of 65), with two or more RBI four times (6.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 15 of 65 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|27
|.296
|AVG
|.232
|.339
|OBP
|.279
|.339
|SLG
|.347
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|14
|25/9
|K/BB
|25/6
|3
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- Mlodzinski will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.
- The 24-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of nine appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .211 against him this season. He has a 2.61 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings over his nine games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.