On Sunday, Gabriel Moreno (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Carmen Mlodzinski. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Pirates Starter: Carmen Mlodzinski
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

  • Moreno is batting .267 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
  • Moreno has gotten a hit in 37 of 65 games this year (56.9%), including 16 multi-hit games (24.6%).
  • He has homered in two of 65 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Moreno has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this season (20 of 65), with two or more RBI four times (6.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 15 of 65 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 27
.296 AVG .232
.339 OBP .279
.339 SLG .347
5 XBH 7
0 HR 2
12 RBI 14
25/9 K/BB 25/6
3 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Pirates have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
  • Mlodzinski will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.
  • The 24-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of nine appearances so far.
  • Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .211 against him this season. He has a 2.61 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings over his nine games.
