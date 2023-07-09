Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Pirates - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Evan Longoria and his .371 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (68 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Carmen Mlodzinski on July 9 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Pirates Starter: Carmen Mlodzinski
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Evan Longoria At The Plate
- Longoria is batting .237 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks.
- Longoria has gotten a hit in 23 of 46 games this year (50.0%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (17.4%).
- He has gone deep in 11 games this season (23.9%), leaving the park in 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Longoria has had an RBI in 16 games this year (34.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (43.5%), including multiple runs in three games.
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|.264
|AVG
|.209
|.304
|OBP
|.303
|.597
|SLG
|.448
|10
|XBH
|8
|7
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|9
|26/5
|K/BB
|23/9
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 92 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Mlodzinski takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Pirates.
- The 24-year-old right-hander has pitched out of the bullpen nine times this season.
- Over his nine appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .211 against him. He has a 2.61 ERA and averages 7 strikeouts per nine innings.
