The Pittsburgh Pirates (40-49) hope to break their four-game losing run versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (52-38), at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zach Davies (1-4, 6.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Carmen Mlodzinski (1-1, 2.61 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Davies - ARI (1-4, 6.52 ERA) vs Mlodzinski - PIT (1-1, 2.61 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

The Diamondbacks' Davies (1-4) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 6.52, a 1.77 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.572.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Davies has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carmen Mlodzinski

Mlodzinski will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.

The righty will make his MLB debut at 24 years old.

Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .211 against him this season. He has a 2.61 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings over his nine games.

