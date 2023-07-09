Oddsmakers have listed player props for Corbin Carroll, Bryan Reynolds and others when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zach Davies Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Davies Stats

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Zach Davies (1-4) for his 11th start of the season.

He has two quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Davies will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 10 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Davies Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Jul. 4 5.2 5 4 4 6 2 vs. Rays Jun. 28 7.0 2 0 0 3 2 at Giants Jun. 23 4.0 6 6 6 2 4 vs. Guardians Jun. 18 3.2 9 9 8 2 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 13 3.0 6 6 4 4 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Zach Davies' player props with BetMGM.

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 90 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 32 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen 26 bases.

He's slashed .295/.372/.557 so far this year.

Carroll hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jul. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 2 vs. Mets Jul. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 13 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 36 walks and 44 RBI (91 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He has a .286/.365/.494 slash line on the year.

Marte heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a walk.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 7 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jul. 5 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 30 walks and 42 RBI (76 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a .265/.335/.453 slash line so far this year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 7 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Jul. 4 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has put up 71 hits with 21 doubles, nine home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .235/.312/.394 so far this season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 8 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Dodgers Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Jul. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Carlos Santana or other Pirates players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.