Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Pirates on July 9, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Corbin Carroll, Bryan Reynolds and others when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Zach Davies Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Davies Stats
- The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Zach Davies (1-4) for his 11th start of the season.
- He has two quality starts in 10 chances this season.
- Davies will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has made 10 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Davies Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 4
|5.2
|5
|4
|4
|6
|2
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 28
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|at Giants
|Jun. 23
|4.0
|6
|6
|6
|2
|4
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 18
|3.2
|9
|9
|8
|2
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 13
|3.0
|6
|6
|4
|4
|3
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 90 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 32 walks and 48 RBI. He's also stolen 26 bases.
- He's slashed .295/.372/.557 so far this year.
- Carroll hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a home run, three walks and four RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 6
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 13 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 36 walks and 44 RBI (91 total hits). He has swiped six bases.
- He has a .286/.365/.494 slash line on the year.
- Marte heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a walk.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 7
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 5
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 30 walks and 42 RBI (76 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.
- He has a .265/.335/.453 slash line so far this year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 7
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has put up 71 hits with 21 doubles, nine home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashing .235/.312/.394 so far this season.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
