On Sunday, July 9, Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (52-38) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (40-49) at Chase Field, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET. The Diamondbacks will be eyeing a series sweep.

The favored Diamondbacks have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +135. The contest's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Davies - ARI (1-4, 6.52 ERA) vs Carmen Mlodzinski - PIT (1-1, 2.61 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 41 times and won 28, or 68.3%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have gone 12-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (92.3% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Diamondbacks have a 2-2 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have won in 28, or 40.6%, of the 69 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win nine times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+110) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+135) Geraldo Perdomo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+210) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 7th 2nd Win NL West +350 - 2nd

