How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 9
Ketel Marte and Bryan Reynolds will be among the star attractions when the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks are 13th in baseball with 104 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Arizona's .429 slugging percentage is sixth-best in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.259).
- Arizona is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.0 runs per game (447 total).
- The Diamondbacks rank ninth in MLB with a .327 on-base percentage.
- Diamondbacks hitters strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- Arizona has the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- The Diamondbacks average MLB's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.321).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zach Davies makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.52 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Davies has registered two quality starts this year.
- Davies will try to build on a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 innings per outing).
- He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/4/2023
|Mets
|L 8-5
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Max Scherzer
|7/5/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Kodai Senga
|7/6/2023
|Mets
|L 9-0
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/7/2023
|Pirates
|W 7-3
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Rich Hill
|7/8/2023
|Pirates
|W 3-2
|Home
|Kyle Nelson
|Mitch Keller
|7/9/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Carmen Mlodzinski
|7/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
