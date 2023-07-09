Corbin Carroll, with a slugging percentage of .441 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Carmen Mlodzinski on the mound, July 9 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Carmen Mlodzinski
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

  • Carroll has 90 hits and an OBP of .372, both of which rank first among Arizona hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
  • Carroll has reached base via a hit in 59 games this year (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 20.5% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 38.6% of his games this year, Carroll has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 53.0% of his games this year (44 of 83), with two or more runs 17 times (20.5%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 36
.281 AVG .313
.356 OBP .392
.526 SLG .597
20 XBH 21
10 HR 8
27 RBI 21
37/16 K/BB 29/16
10 SB 16

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.40 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 92 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Mlodzinski will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.
  • The 24-year-old right-hander has nine appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .211 against him this season. He has a 2.61 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings over his nine appearances.
