On Sunday, Christian Walker (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Carmen Mlodzinski. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Pirates Starter: Carmen Mlodzinski
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Christian Walker At The Plate

  • Walker is hitting .264 with 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 33 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
  • In 54 of 86 games this season (62.8%) Walker has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (29.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in 19.8% of his games in 2023 (17 of 86), and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 43.0% of his games this season, Walker has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (15.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 48.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.5%.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 40
.265 AVG .263
.346 OBP .316
.548 SLG .469
25 XBH 19
11 HR 7
29 RBI 29
34/20 K/BB 31/13
2 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.40).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 92 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Mlodzinski starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.
  • The 24-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of nine appearances so far.
  • In nine appearances this season, he has put up a 2.61 ERA and averages 7 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .211 against him.
