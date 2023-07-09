On Sunday, Alek Thomas (.265 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Carmen Mlodzinski. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Pirates.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Pirates Starter: Carmen Mlodzinski

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is hitting .226 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and nine walks.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 25 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

He has gone deep in four games this year (7.8%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 23.5% of his games this season, Thomas has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (5.9%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In 19 of 51 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 23 .259 AVG .193 .297 OBP .239 .435 SLG .313 9 XBH 6 2 HR 2 8 RBI 7 19/4 K/BB 20/5 2 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings