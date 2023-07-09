Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Pirates - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:27 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Alek Thomas (.265 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Carmen Mlodzinski. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Pirates.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Pirates Starter: Carmen Mlodzinski
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .226 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and nine walks.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 25 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has gone deep in four games this year (7.8%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23.5% of his games this season, Thomas has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (5.9%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In 19 of 51 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|23
|.259
|AVG
|.193
|.297
|OBP
|.239
|.435
|SLG
|.313
|9
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|7
|19/4
|K/BB
|20/5
|2
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.40 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 92 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Mlodzinski starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.
- The 24-year-old right-hander has pitched in relief nine times this season.
- In nine appearances this season, he has compiled a 2.61 ERA and averages 7 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .211 against him.
