Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Pirates - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ketel Marte, with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Pirates.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has an OPS of .861, fueled by an OBP of .364 and a team-best slugging percentage of .497 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 18th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
- Marte has reached base via a hit in 61 games this season (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- He has homered in 18.5% of his games in 2023 (15 of 81), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Marte has had at least one RBI in 35.8% of his games this season (29 of 81), with more than one RBI 12 times (14.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this year (55.6%), including 14 multi-run games (17.3%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.287
|AVG
|.287
|.362
|OBP
|.367
|.484
|SLG
|.510
|17
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|9
|19
|RBI
|25
|29/17
|K/BB
|29/18
|3
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.44).
- The Pirates allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, one per game).
- The Pirates will send Keller (9-4) out to make his 19th start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 125 strikeouts through 110 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.52), 25th in WHIP (1.145), and 15th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers.
