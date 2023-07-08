Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Pirates - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.156 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo has 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 36 walks while hitting .274.
- Perdomo has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (31.0%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (9.9%).
- In 43.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|31
|.218
|AVG
|.347
|.322
|OBP
|.456
|.339
|SLG
|.516
|10
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|19
|27/19
|K/BB
|18/17
|4
|SB
|5
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).
- The Pirates allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, one per game).
- The Pirates are sending Keller (9-4) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.52), 25th in WHIP (1.145), and 15th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.