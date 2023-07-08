Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Pirates - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:27 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Gabriel Moreno (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Pirates.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .269 with 10 doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Moreno has picked up a hit in 57.8% of his 64 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.0% of those games.
- In 64 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Moreno has had an RBI in 20 games this season (31.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this season (23.4%), including one multi-run game.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|27
|.301
|AVG
|.232
|.339
|OBP
|.279
|.345
|SLG
|.347
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|14
|24/8
|K/BB
|25/6
|3
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.44 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 91 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Keller will look to secure his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 19th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 125 strikeouts through 110 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.52), 25th in WHIP (1.145), and 15th in K/9 (10.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
