The Arizona Diamondbacks (51-38) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (40-48) will go head to head on Saturday, July 8 at Chase Field, with Kyle Nelson pitching for the Diamondbacks and Mitch Keller toeing the rubber for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Pirates have +100 odds to upset. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Nelson - ARI (4-1, 2.76 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (9-4, 3.52 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 40 times and won 27, or 67.5%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have a record of 26-11 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (70.3% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks went 2-2 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 68 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (41.2%) in those games.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 25-34 when favored by +100 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-2-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+160) Emmanuel Rivera 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+180) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Christian Walker 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+125) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 7th 2nd Win NL West +350 - 2nd

