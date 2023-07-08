Ketel Marte and Carlos Santana will be among the star attractions when the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 12th in MLB action with 103 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Arizona's .430 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.

The Diamondbacks are sixth in MLB with a .260 batting average.

Arizona is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging five runs per game (444 total).

The Diamondbacks rank 10th in baseball with a .327 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-best average in baseball.

Arizona's pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona has the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.43).

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.330).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Nelson will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.

The 26-year-old lefty has 38 appearances out of the bullpen this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Angels L 5-2 Away Zac Gallen Reid Detmers 7/4/2023 Mets L 8-5 Home Zach Davies Max Scherzer 7/5/2023 Mets L 2-1 Home Tommy Henry Kodai Senga 7/6/2023 Mets L 9-0 Home Ryne Nelson Carlos Carrasco 7/7/2023 Pirates W 7-3 Home Zac Gallen Rich Hill 7/8/2023 Pirates - Home Kyle Nelson Mitch Keller 7/9/2023 Pirates - Home Zach Davies Luis Ortiz 7/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away - - 7/15/2023 Blue Jays - Away - - 7/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away - - 7/18/2023 Braves - Away - -

