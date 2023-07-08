How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 8
Ketel Marte and Carlos Santana will be among the star attractions when the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Chase Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Pirates Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Pirates Odds
|Diamondbacks vs Pirates Prediction
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 12th in MLB action with 103 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Arizona's .430 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks are sixth in MLB with a .260 batting average.
- Arizona is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging five runs per game (444 total).
- The Diamondbacks rank 10th in baseball with a .327 on-base percentage.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-best average in baseball.
- Arizona's pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Arizona has the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.43).
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.330).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kyle Nelson will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 26-year-old lefty has 38 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/2/2023
|Angels
|L 5-2
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Reid Detmers
|7/4/2023
|Mets
|L 8-5
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Max Scherzer
|7/5/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Home
|Tommy Henry
|Kodai Senga
|7/6/2023
|Mets
|L 9-0
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/7/2023
|Pirates
|W 7-3
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Rich Hill
|7/8/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Kyle Nelson
|Mitch Keller
|7/9/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Luis Ortiz
|7/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.