Mitch Keller starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Pirates have +175 odds to upset. An 8.5-run total has been set in this game.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -225 +175 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have gone 27-13 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 67.5% of those games).

Arizona has played in five games as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter and won each of them.

The Diamondbacks have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this matchup.

Arizona has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 89 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 41 of those games (41-44-4).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 6-4-0 record ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-23 26-15 19-15 32-23 36-26 15-12

