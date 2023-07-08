Saturday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (51-38) and Pittsburgh Pirates (40-48) squaring off at Chase Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on July 8.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (11-3) against the Pirates and Mitch Keller (9-4).

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 2-2.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 27 out of the 40 games, or 67.5%, in which they've been favored.

This season Arizona has won 26 of its 37 games, or 70.3%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona has scored 444 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

