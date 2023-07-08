Christian Walker -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 79 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on July 8 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .267.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.

In 63.5% of his games this season (54 of 85), Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (29.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Walker has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (43.5%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those contests (15.3%).

He has scored in 42 of 85 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 40 .272 AVG .263 .353 OBP .316 .562 SLG .469 25 XBH 19 11 HR 7 29 RBI 29 34/20 K/BB 31/13 2 SB 3

