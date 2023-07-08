Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Reds on July 8, 2023
Player props are available for Christian Yelich and Spencer Steer, among others, when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Brewers vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Colin Rea Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Rea Stats
- Colin Rea (5-4) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 15th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Rea will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.
- He has made 15 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Rea Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Pirates
|Jul. 2
|6.2
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|at Mets
|Jun. 26
|6.1
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 20
|5.1
|7
|5
|4
|2
|1
|at Twins
|Jun. 14
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 8
|5.0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Colin Rea's player props with BetMGM.
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has collected 90 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 21 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .283/.379/.453 so far this year.
- Yelich hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, eight walks and 11 RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|3
|4
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 5
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 3
|3-for-4
|3
|0
|1
|5
|1
William Contreras Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Contreras Stats
- William Contreras has 65 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 30 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .259/.346/.430 so far this year.
- Contreras brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.
Contreras Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 7
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 3
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Pirates
|Jul. 2
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, William Contreras or other Brewers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 90 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 42 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .284/.375/.489 so far this season.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 4
|4-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
India Stats
- Jonathan India has 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 48 RBI (85 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a slash line of .250/.342/.415 on the year.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 4
|3-for-6
|3
|2
|3
|9
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, Jonathan India or other Reds players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.