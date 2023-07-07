The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Nick Ahmed (batting .207 in his past 10 games, with two doubles and three walks), take on starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Mets.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed has seven doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .225.

Ahmed has gotten a hit in 23 of 45 games this year (51.1%), including five multi-hit games (11.1%).

He has hit a home run in two of 45 games played this season, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Ahmed has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (20.0%), with more than one RBI in three of them (6.7%).

In 11 of 45 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 22 .328 AVG .132 .397 OBP .145 .443 SLG .221 5 XBH 4 1 HR 1 6 RBI 6 10/7 K/BB 23/1 3 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings