Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Pirates - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Nick Ahmed (batting .207 in his past 10 games, with two doubles and three walks), take on starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Mets.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed has seven doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .225.
- Ahmed has gotten a hit in 23 of 45 games this year (51.1%), including five multi-hit games (11.1%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 45 games played this season, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Ahmed has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (20.0%), with more than one RBI in three of them (6.7%).
- In 11 of 45 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|.328
|AVG
|.132
|.397
|OBP
|.145
|.443
|SLG
|.221
|5
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|6
|10/7
|K/BB
|23/1
|3
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.40).
- The Pirates surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Hill (7-8) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.60 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 43-year-old's 4.60 ERA ranks 50th, 1.383 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 35th among qualifying pitchers this season.
