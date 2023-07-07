A pair of the league's best scorers take the court -- Napheesa Collier (third, 22.6 points per game) and Brittney Griner (fifth, 19.8) -- when the Minnesota Lynx (8-9) host the Phoenix Mercury (3-13) on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Lynx or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Mercury vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Target Center

Target Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Mercury gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Lynx

Phoenix's 77.8 points per game are 6.1 fewer points than the 83.9 Minnesota allows.

The Mercury have compiled a 3-4 straight-up record in games they shoot above 44.5% from the field.

Phoenix's three-point shooting percentage this season (31.3%) is 4.6 percentage points lower than opponents of Minnesota are averaging (35.9%).

The Mercury have a 2-1 record when the team hits more than 35.9% of their three-point attempts.

Minnesota averages 34.8 rebounds per game, outrebounding Phoenix by 5.7 boards per contest.

Mercury Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Mercury are putting up 76.5 points per contest, compared to their season average of 77.8.

Phoenix is sinking 6.2 three-pointers per contest in its previous 10 games, which is 0.4 fewer three-pointers than its average for the season (6.6). In addition, it owns a worse three-point percentage over its last 10 contests (30.7%) compared to its season average from three-point land (31.3%).

The Mercury are making 0.4 fewer threes per contest over their last 10 games (6.2) compared to their season average (6.6), and they are producing a lower three-point percentage over their previous 10 contests (30.7%) compared to their season mark (31.3%).

Mercury Injuries